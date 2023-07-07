Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Auto

Volkswagen to test autonomous vans in Texas

Volkswagen US testing to start in Austin, will eventually move testing operations to at least 4 more American cities

close
Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Pablo Di Si joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the company’s newest three-row all-electric bus. video

Volkswagen launches all-electric bus inspired by classic VW Microbus

Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Pablo Di Si joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the company’s newest three-row all-electric bus.

Volkswagen will begin testing its autonomous vehicles on the streets of Austin, Texas, sometime this month.

The testing program will start with just two vehicles but expand to 10 of the company’s ID Buzz electric vans in other parts of the city over the next three years. The German automaker anticipates a commercial launch of its self-driving vehicles by 2026.

OVER 143K VOLKSWAGEN SUVS RECALLED DUE TO ISSUE THAT COULD AFFECT FRONT PASSENGER AIRBAG DEPLOYMENT

Volkswagen said it would subsequently move testing operations to at least four more American cities.

"Expanding Volkswagen Group’s global autonomous driving vehicle program to the United States marks an important milestone for us," Pablo Di Si, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America.

Pablo Di Si, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, introduces the ID Buzz, the all-electric version of the classic VW bus, in Huntington Beach, California, on June 2, 2023. ((Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images))

"In the future, we will tap into rising demand for new mobility services, and with our iconic ID. Buzz, we will also offer a truly captivating product to support transportation services American consumers can rely upon and trust," he added. 

TESLA DEBUTS CUSTOMER REFERRAL IN EV WAR'S NEXT MOVE

The test program in the U.S. marks Volkswagen's continued push for global autonomous driving vehicle research and development. It will also lead the strategy and business development with an established subsidiary named Volkswagen ADMT to support the rollout of its program using teams in Belmont, California, and Austin. 

Volkswagen Group of America rolls out an autonomous driving vehicle test fleet with ID Buzz AD vehicles in Austin, Texas. (Volkswagen Group of America)

"We selected Austin as the first U.S. hub, as the city has a track record for embracing innovation and offers a conducive climate for the testing of autonomous vehicles," Katrin Lohmann, president of Volkswagen ADMT said in a statement.

MERCEDES-BENZ TO ADOPT TESLA CHARGING STANDARD FOR EVS, ACCESS SUPERCHARGER NETWORK

ID Buzz vehicles are outfitted with an autonomous-driving technology platform developed by the global Volkswagen Group in partnership with Mobileye, which includes cameras, radar, and lidar technology, according to the company.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Volkswagen Group of America rolls out an autonomous driving vehicle test fleet with ID Buzz AD vehicles in Austin, Texas. (Volkswagen Group of America)

Volkswagen said all vehicles will be staffed with supervising human drivers throughout the initial test phase.