Over 143k Volkswagen SUVs recalled due to issue that could affect front passenger airbag deployment

The recall said the front passenger seat shouldn't be used until the issue gets fixed

A recall issued by the Volkswagen Group of America for over 143,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) is underway, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Tuesday.

The consumer alert put out by the NHTSA said the passenger occupant detection systems in the SUVS subject to the recall could "deactivate the front passenger air bag even when the seat is occupied." Such deactivation could occur if certain wiring that connects to the system "has a contact fault," a recall report published in the NHTSA website said.  

That could make the injury risk of any person sitting in the seat higher because a deactivated airbag "will not deploy" in a wreck, according to the NHTSA.

VW emblem

Volkswagen emblem is seen on the car in Krakow, Poland on November 10, 2022.  (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The recall report said over 143,000 Atlas models from 2018 to 2021 and Atlas Cross Sport models from 2020 are potentially impacted by the problem. The recall was issued in late March.

Until the issue has been remedied, the front passenger seat should not be used by people, according to the report.

Mail notification of the recall will kick off in May for owners, with another planned to be sent "once the remedy becomes available," the notice on the NHTSA website said. It is currently being developed.

View of the stand of Volkswagen during the first China International Import Expo (CIIE 2018) in Shanghai, China, 8 November 2018.  (Oriental Image via Reuters Connect / Reuters Photos)

The company "will offer a reimbursement plan under this recall," according to the recall report. 

On the production front, the manufacturer introduced a "new cable with spiraled shiled" in October, the recall report said.

FOX Business reached out to Volkswagen Group of America, which belongs to Volkswagen AG, for comment.

