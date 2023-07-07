Expand / Collapse search
Tesla

Tesla debuts customer referral in EV war's next move

‘Refer and Earn’ could give Tesla drivers the equivalent of $500 cash back

Government ideology is ‘imposing’ electric vehicles on a population: Marc Morano

Tesla will now offer its buyers an opportunity to earn extra incentives through referrals from existing customers.

A marketing strategy typically used by automakers like Ford and GM, the incentive, which the EV maker calls "Refer and Earn," is the equivalent of about $500 in cash back to U.S. customers buying the Model 3 and Model Y. New customers will also receive three months of its Full Self-Driving feature.

TESLA SHARES SPIKE AS PRICE CUTS BOOST RECORD CAR DELIVERIES

The program is debuting in Tesla's largest markets including the U.S., China, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk in a car in Beijing, China

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China, on May 31, 2023. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang / Reuters Photos)

For customers in China, the Elon Musk-led company said it would offer new buyers of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles a cash rebate of 3,500 yuan or $483.69 if they could cite a referral from an existing owner.

UAW PRESIDENT RALLIES MEMBERS FOR POTENTIAL STRIKES AT FORD, GM AND STELLANTIS

Since Jan. 1, the price war among EV competitors like Tesla, Rivian, GM and Ford has heated up amid a string of price cuts to EV models, capital investment and infrastructure applications like charging stations and electric battery plants.

Ford CEO Jim Farley pats a Ford F-150 Lightning truck before announcing at a press conference that Ford Motor Company will be partnering with the world's largest battery company, a China-based company called Contemporary Amperex Technology, to create

On Thursday, Lamborghini reported selling out of combustion engine cars and will now only sell hybrids. Last month, Stellantis launched its own charging system while Rivian agreed to join Ford and GM on Tesla’s North American Standard. 

AMAZON-RIVIAN DEAL SENDS SHARES TO NEW HIGH

Meanwhile, the supply chain of electric vehicles is being put into place with GM announcing a $3 billion EV battery center in Indiana, while Hyundai and LR partner on a $4.3 billion EV plant in Georgia.

Tesla

