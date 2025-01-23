UnitedHealthcare announces new CEO after killing of Brian Thompson

UnitedHealth Group on Thursday announced the new leader of its insurance division, UnitedHealthcare, after the alleged targeted killing of former CEO Brian Thompson in December.

Tim Noel, who most recently served as CEO of UnitedHealth Group's Medicare and retirement business, will step into the top job at UnitedHealthcare after Thompson's death. Noel has worked for the company since 2007.

UnitedHealth Group said in a statement Noel "brings unparalleled experience to this role with a proven track record and strong commitment to improving how healthcare works for consumers, physicians, employers, governments and our other partners."

UnitedHealthcare is the largest U.S. health insurer and provides benefits to more than 50 million Americans.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP AIMS TO GET BACK TO BUSINESS AFTER CEO MURDER

Thompson was shot and killed Dec. 4 in Manhattan, where he was about to attend the company's investor day. Law enforcement officials called the killing a "premeditated, targeted attack."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 529.66 +10.34 +1.99%

Thompson worked for the company for more than 20 years and had previously served as chief financial officer for several of the company's businesses, including its employer and individual, community and state and Medicare and retirement divisions before becoming UnitedHealthcare CEO .

WHO WAS BRIAN THOMPSON, UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO?

Luigi Mangione was arrested and charged with murder in the killing, and he also faces charges related to stalking, guns and a fake ID. Mangione faces federal charges in addition to charges in the states of New York and in Pennsylvania, where he was apprehended after a manhunt.

Scores of people online praised Mangione for allegedly carrying out the killing, using the crime as an opportunity to unleash frustrations with the U.S. healthcare system.

LUIGI MANGIONE WASN'T A UNITEDHEALTHCARE MEMBER, MAY HAVE TARGETED COMPANY BECAUSE OF SIZE AND INFLUENCE: NYPD

Last week, UnitedHealth Group announced its most recent earnings report in which CEO Andrew Witty thanked the public for the "overwhelming expressions of condolence and support" after Thompson's murder.

"Many of you knew Brian personally. You knew how much he meant to all of us, and how he devoted his time to helping make the health system work better for all of the people were privileged to serve," Witty said. Thompson "would dive in with passion and care to find solutions to improve experiences, whether for an individual consumer or an employer or a public health agency.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The people of UnitedHealth Group remain focused on making high-quality, affordable healthcare more available to more people while making the health system easier to navigate for patients and providers, positioning us well for growth in 2025."

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese and Reuters contributed to this report.