Luigi Mangione support fundraisers, merchandise yanked by GoFundme, Etsy

Major fundraising site GoFundMe and e-commerce retailer Etsy are cracking down on support of Luigi Mangione, the suspect arrested in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

But tens of thousands have been raised in the alleged killer's defense elsewhere.

Following Mangione's high-profile arrest earlier this week and being charged with the health insurance executive's slaying, fundraising campaigns and merchandise celebrating the accused killer as a hero began cropping up online.

GoFundMe says it has removed all fundraisers dedicated to Mangione on its site, telling FOX Business in a statement, "GoFundMe’s Terms of Service prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of violent crimes. The fundraisers have been removed from our platform and all donors have been refunded."

FAMILY OF UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO SUSPECTED KILLER HAS BIG BUSINESS EMPIRE

TMZ reported Tuesday that within hours of Mangione being identified, merchandise celebrating the suspect flooded Etsy, including shirts, cups and even Christmas ornaments.

But Etsy appears to have removed all Mangione-themed offerings as of Wednesday morning. The company did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

NEUROSURGEON EXPLAINS HOW LUIGI MANGIONE'S BACK PAIN COULD'VE ‘ESCALATED’ HOMICIDAL THOUGHTS

Meanwhile, GiveSendGo appears to be allowing fundraisers for Mangione's defense. One fundraiser on the site, which was launched Dec. 4 — the day of Thompson's murder — is still going strong and has raised nearly $30,000 of its $200,000 goal.

"Luigi Mangione is a hero for shedding light on this aggregious [sic] ability of insurance companies to deny claims for people that need help – just for the wealth of the companies," one donor, who contributed $25, wrote in a post on Wednesday morning. "I pay thousands a year for BAD HEALTH CARE that I still have to pay out of pocket for what is NOT COVERED! Luigi, THANK YOU! I will try to donate MORE SOON!!!"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

GiveSendGo did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.