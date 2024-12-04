Who was Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare CEO?

Brian Thompson , the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, Fox News has confirmed.

Thompson was set to attend UnitedHealth's investor day when he was fatally shot in the chest. The New York Post first identified the victim as Thompson. According to ABC News, police say the shooter was wearing a ski mask and fled down an alleyway near West 55th St. The shooter was described as a skinny man, standing at about 6-foot-1 and wearing all black. Sources told Fox News the shooting was not a random incident.

Without identifying the victim, the New York City Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a 50-year-old man was shot in the chest outside the Hilton Hotel on 6th Ave. at approximately 6:46 a.m. and was transported to Mt. Sinai West, where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO FATALLY SHOT OUTSIDE MANHATTAN HOTEL, NO ARRESTS

Thompson worked at UnitedHealth for more than 20 years and was based out of the company's headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, according to his LinkedIn page. He was named CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shared a statement on X saying, "This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota. Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian’s family and the UnitedHealthcare team."

Thompson joined UnitedHealth Group in 2004 and held a variety of leadership roles over the course of his career.

He served as the chief financial officer for several of the company's businesses, including its employer and individual, community and state, and Medicare and retirement divisions.

Thompson also served as the financial controller for UnitedHealthcare's employer and individual business and as a director in corporate development.

UnitedHealthcare is a unit within UnitedHealth Group. A report by the American Medical Association (AMA) from 2023 found that UnitedHealthGroup was the largest health insurer by market share, with 14% of the health insurance market.

Before working at UnitedHealth, Thompson held managerial roles at PwC in the company's auditing and transaction advisory services division.

He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1997 with an accounting degree and was named outstanding accounting junior and senior by the university and Iowa Society of CPAs.

UnitedHealth canceled the remainder of its investor day following the incident. UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty said, "We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today."

"We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."

Thompson is survived by his wife Paulette ‘Pauley’ Thompson, 51, and their two children. They lived together in the family's $1.5 million home in Maple Grove, Minn., according to the Daily Mail.

Thompson's wife told NBC News in an interview that, "There had been some threats. Basically, I don't know, a lack of coverage? I don't know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

She added that police indicated that it was apparently a "planned attack" and told NBC, "I can't really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children."

FOX Business' Danielle Wallace and Alexis McAdams, and Reuters contributed to this report.