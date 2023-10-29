UAW to start ratification process for Ford contract as GM talks continue

The United Auto Workers (UAW) is expected to start the process of ratifying its tentative contract with Ford on Sunday as the union’s negotiations with General Motors continue.

UAW President Shawn Fain is scheduled to meet Sunday afternoon with leaders of local unions at Ford facilities near Detroit, Michigan, as they consider the tentative agreement. After the meeting, union leaders are expected to fan out to regional meetings to explain the details of the tentative contract to union members as they prepare to vote on the deal’s ratification, which will require a majority vote.

As the ratification process moves ahead for the union’s deal with Ford, the UAW and GM continue to negotiate as the union escalated its "stand up strike" by calling for a strike at the company’s Spring Hill plant in Tennessee – which is the largest GM facility in North America.

The Spring Hill strike raised the number of GM union workers on strike to more than 18,200 while about 2,460 GM workers have been temporarily laid off due to the labor disruptions.

"We are disappointed by GM’s unnecessary and irresponsible refusal to come to a fair agreement," Fain said in a statement as the UAW stepped up its strike against the automaker .

"We are disappointed by the UAW’s action in light of the progress we have made. We have continued to bargain in good faith with the UAW, and our goal remains to reach an agreement as quickly as possible," GM said in a statement on Saturday.

The UAW reached a tentative deal with Ford on Wednesday that involves pay raises of 25% over the course of the 4.5-year contract with an 11% raise immediately upon ratification. The deal would also provide annual cost-of-living adjustments and speed up the timeline for employees to become eligible for the top wages in their roles.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 9.96 -1.41 -12.37% STLA STELLANTIS NV 18.05 -0.42 -2.30% GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 27.22 -1.34 -4.69%

Stellantis and the UAW announced a similar tentative deal on Saturday with 25% wage hikes over the course of the contract and a $5,000 ratification bonus.

Reuters reported that UAW leaders will meet with local union officials from Stellantis on Nov. 2 to start the ratification process.

FOX Business’s Philip Bodinet and Reuters contributed to this report.