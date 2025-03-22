Expand / Collapse search
Product Recalls
Published

FDA recalls cheese sold at Aldi locations in 4 states

The affected products were sold in Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania

Pouches of Aldi’s Happy Farms shredded Colby Jack cheese have been recalled in four states over concerns they contained metal fragments. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the Class II recall, which affects approximately 4,800 bags of the cheese.

Aldi storefront

A customer walks out of an Aldi supermarket on August 17, 2023, in Pflugerville, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

MAC AND CHEESE SOLD AT MAJOR RETAILERS RECALLED OVER POTENTIAL SPOILING

The affected products were sold in Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The "best by" dates on the packages are July 13 and 14, 2025, and the universal product code (UPC) is 4061463330840.

The impacted bags of cheese have likely been pulled from the shelves, as the recall was issued in mid-February.

Shredded cheese in a bowl

A bowl of shredded cheese. (iStock)

VEGAN CHEESE MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW TO NEARLY $9 BILLION BY 2031: STUDY

The FDA defines a Class II recall as "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

In the case of the recalled Aldi cheese, the FDA is concerned that there may be stainless steel fragments in the bags.

Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. initiated the recall voluntarily, according to the FDA. 

Aldi in store shoppers

An Aldi supermarket in Alhambra, California, US, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Fox Business reached out to Aldi for comment. The company details its recall procedure on its website, which involves "swiftly and effectively" pulling the recalled product from its shelves.

"A ‘pull-from-sale’ alert from either the manufacturer of the suspect product or our own Corporate Buying Department will trigger a rapid response plan for handling recalls. Products that do not meet ALDI or government standards in any of these areas will be efficiently and effectively removed from sale," the company says on its website.