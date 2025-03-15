Trader Joe's recalls sparkling water bottles over 'laceration hazard': 'Dispose of them carefully'

Trader Joe's is recalling certain bottles of imported mineral water over the possibility that the glass containers may shatter.

The recall impacts bottles of Gerolsteiner Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, an imported German mineral water. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the bottles were sold at around $3 a pop.

In a Mar. 12 announcement, the grocery chain said that certain lot codes of the product "may have the potential for cracked/damaged bottles." The affected products have lot codes of lot number 11/28/2024 L or 11/27/2024 L.

"The issue was identified by research related to bottle breakage during production and potentially affects 1% of bottles in the lot codes above," the chain explained. "If you have bottles with either lot code, please do not use them. We urge you to dispose of them carefully and go to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund."

Trader Joe's said that no injuries involving the bottles have been reported yet. The recall impacts 61,500 units in total, per the CPSC.

The CPSC encouraged consumers to "immediately stop using the recalled Gerolsteiner sparkling water bottles, and return the bottles from the affected lots to the store where they were purchased for a full refund."

"Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase, but will need to return the recalled bottle to receive a refund (in the form of cash or credit)," the announcement said.

The latest Trader Joe's recall comes a month after the chain recalled its frozen Organic Acai Bowls on Feb. 14. At the time, the chain said that the "product may contain foreign material (plastic)," and urged customers to dispose of them or return the products to stores.

Customers with questions about the mineral water recall are urged to contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

FOX Business reached out to Trader Joe's for additional comment.