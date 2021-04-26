Tesla posts record deliveries, profits, sales beat

Tesla scored a basket of new records, including a total of 184,877 vehicles in the first quarter, despite supply chain challenges and the transition to the new Model S and Model X.

The Model 3 and S accounted for 182,847 of those deliveries, while the Model S and X accounted for 2,030 deliveries. The announcement comes after Tesla reported first-quarter vehicle deliveries that set a record at 184,800 earlier this month.

Additionally, the electric vehicle maker, reported record net income of $0.93, while total revenue grew 74% year-over-year to $10.3 billion, with about $518 million in automotive revenue coming from sales of regulatory credits. Both top and bottom line exceeded analyst estimates.

Tesla expects the first deliveries of its Model S to be "very shortly" and noted that Model Y production in Shanghai continues to ramp up. The company also noted that its making progress on its two new factories in Berlin and Texas.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.