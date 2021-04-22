Tesla raises prices on Model 3 and Model Y again

Its been a very up-and-down year so far for the price on two Tesla models.

The latest move for Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y is up, according to the electric transportation website Electrek.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The cheapest Tesla now starts at $39,000.

The Tesla models have seen several price swings in 2021.

Electrek reports Tesla brought down prices on the Model 3 and Model Y in February and again in March..

TESLA TEST DRIVE SHOWS AUTOPILOT WILL RUN WITHOUT PASSENGER BEHIND THE WHEEL

The price on the Model 3 then rose in late March.

Earlier this month, the automaker again raised prices on the two models.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA, INC. 719.69 -24.43 -3.28%

Tesla is again updating prices with increases across the board.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Model 3 Long Range AWD both received another $500 price increase, bringing the Model 3 Standard Range Plus to $38,900 from $38,490.

The price of the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD increased to $50,900 from $50,490.