Tesla raises prices on Model 3 and Model Y again
The cheapest Tesla now starts at $39,000
Its been a very up-and-down year so far for the price on two Tesla models.
The latest move for Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y is up, according to the electric transportation website Electrek.
The Tesla models have seen several price swings in 2021.
Electrek reports Tesla brought down prices on the Model 3 and Model Y in February and again in March..
The price on the Model 3 then rose in late March.
Earlier this month, the automaker again raised prices on the two models.
Tesla is again updating prices with increases across the board.
The Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Model 3 Long Range AWD both received another $500 price increase, bringing the Model 3 Standard Range Plus to $38,900 from $38,490.
The price of the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD increased to $50,900 from $50,490.