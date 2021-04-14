Tesla 'building up' collision repair capabilities, Elon Musk says

Elon Musk said on Twitter that Tesla is "building up" its collision repair capabilities and that its insurance will aid in making this process easier for drivers.

"Tesla is building up collision repair capability to help address the grief that you went through, but usually insurance companies make you go their ‘approved’ collision repair partners," Musk tweeted. "Tesla Insurance will make it smooth sailing."

The company's website touts that Tesla Insurance undercuts competitors, offering "up to 20% lower rates, and in some cases, as much as 30%."

To date, Tesla Insurance only offers "comprehensive coverage and claims management" for Tesla car owners in California, although the company plans to "expand to additional U.S. states in the future."

Musk's comments Tuesday were in response to a Twitter user who was commending the electric-car maker for its mobile repair service.

"When I got my car back from the Tesla certified body shop, the driver’s side mirror wasn’t working and there was a super loud whistle from the windshield," the user wrote. "Tesla sent a mobile repair guy here, 3 minutes later everything was fixed. Wizards!!!"

Musk announced in 2018 that Tesla was bringing collision repairs in-house in order to cut down on the time it takes for fixes to be made.

Musk wanted to make it so repairs were done the same day and eventually within an hour rather than using outside firms, which he says can take weeks or months.

"Goal is for repaired car to be better than before accident. Should always be true if damaged/used parts are correctly replaced with newer parts," he tweeted in September 2018.