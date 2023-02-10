Are Super Bowl ad buyers good for shareholders?

While Wall Street is typically indifferent to the Super Bowl each year, existing inflationary pressures might bolster investment for some of the big game ad buyers in 2023.

Despite the economic downturn, consumer staple stocks are always in demand, as consumers still need to eat, drink, and rely on household products like cleaners and soaps.

With a weakened U.S. dollar, it is common for investors to look for opportunities in commodities, ETFs, and consumer staples.

Some of most noted consumer staple companies are Walmart, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Proctor & Gamble.

Year-to-date:

Walmart is flat,

PepsiCo is down around 2%,

Coca-Cola is down more than 5%, and

Procter & Gamble is down almost 9%

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 141.52 +1.30 +0.93% PEP PEPSICO INC. 176.20 +3.42 +1.98% KO THE COCA-COLA CO. 59.61 -0.01 -0.01% PG PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. 138.26 +1.17 +0.85%

"It’s not a bad idea to keep an eye on some of the consumer facing stocks this year," Adam Kobeissi said, founder of the financial newsletter, The Kobeissi Letter.

"As consumer discretionary income has fallen drastically over the last few months and inflation has hurt retail sales, many retail giants will be looking to spur som,e demand," he continued. "Some more subtle names to watch are DraftKings, Ford and even T-Mobile as they each try to maintain strong consumer spending despite the recent downturn."

However, "Now that interest rates are high and rising, consumers cannot afford to take on more debt and the pandemic-era stimulus is gone which means that consumers feeling the pain may even cut back on Super Bowl spending," Koebeissi added. "Therefore, we still don’t see the Super Bowl as a major catalyst for any stocks or sectors as much of this seems to already be priced-in."

While Pepsi has been the Super Bowl’s hot stock over the last decade as the beverage giant hosted the halftime show, Apple Music will be taking the spotlight in 2023.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 150.87 -1.05 -0.69%

Companies wanting to advertise during the big game will pay roughly $7 million for a 30-second slot, as over 100 million people are expected to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

FOX Sports will air the game. Kick off is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.