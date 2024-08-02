Stocks sink, recession fears rise and Boeing has a new CEO

Anemic job growth, manufacturing data slams stocks

JOBS JOLT: U.S. employers slowed hiring, and the unemployment rate spiked higher, a lethal combo for investors…continue reading here.

WILD RIDE: Wall Street did not take the July jobs report in stride. Instead, investors sent equities packing…continue reading here. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell into correction territory on Friday…more on the markets. Intel, once a chip bellwether, had its worst day in decades…continue reading here.

RECESSION RULE: A component of the monthly jobs report signaled a reliable rule about recessions… continue reading here.

SEPTEMBER TO REMEMBER?: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his cohorts left interest rates unchanged at the July meeting but signaled the time for lower rates is coming up…continue reading here.

CRYPTO CAMPAIGNING: President Trump has shown he supports the crypto community, and VP Harris may soon do the same…continue reading here. Crypto is emerging as an important topic on the campaign trail…more on the White House 2024 race. Bitcoin, like stocks, took a beating this week…LIVE PRICES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCIES: HERE

INCOMING: Battered Boeing named a new CEO who will inherit the troubled plane maker. He starts next week…continue reading here. Read more on Boeing here.

BYE-BYE: Oil giant Chevron became the latest big corporation to kiss California goodbye and will be moving its corporate headquarters to a new state…continue reading here.

