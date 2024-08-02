Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq have worst session since 2022

U.S. stocks are having the worst session since 2022 after a string of weak economic reports jolted investor fears that a recession may be brewing.

All three of the major benchmarks are down well over 2% with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, at one point off over 900 points before trimming some losses. All of the largest 11 S&P sectors were also in the red.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 39573.68 -774.29 -1.92% SP500 S&P 500 5333.19 -113.49 -2.08% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 16760.149171 -434.00 -2.52%

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is nearing a correction, down 10% from its peak.

Nasdaq Composite

A paltry employment report which saw just 114,000 jobs created last month and an uptick in unemployment to 4.3% added fuel to the fire on Friday. This after weekly jobless claims jumped more than expected to an 11-month high on Thursday, which was followed by Intel’s announcement that it plans to cut 15% of its workforce and pause its dividend.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XLY CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 175.70 -7.23 -3.95% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 167.80 -16.27 -8.84% WMT WALMART INC. 68.11 -1.67 -2.39% TGT TARGET CORP. 141.04 -5.97 -4.06%

Consumer discretionary stocks were down over 4% with declines in Walmart and Target as well as Amazon, which told investors that shoppers were turning more cautious in its latest earnings report.

Additionally, the ISM Manufacturing report fell below 50, a sign of contracting, and the sector posted another month of job cuts in July.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, at this week’s meeting, signaled that a rate cut is likely in September with about 80% of market participants expecting a larger easing, which would bring rates from 550-525 to 475-500, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, which tracks future rate moves.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GLD SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC 225.26 -0.55 -0.24%

Gold, a traditional flight to safety, was also under pressure. However, it is hovering near its record $2,470 an ounce.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin slid to the $63,000 level and is off over 13% from its all-time high of $73,462.59 reached in March.