US job growth slows to 114K in July while unemployment rate unexpectedly jumps

U.S. job growth cooled sharply in July while the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to the highest level in nearly three years.

The Labor Department reported Friday that employers added 114,000 jobs in July, missing the 175,000 gain forecast by LSEG economists. The unemployment rate also unexpectedly inched higher to 4.3% against expectations that it would hold steady at 4.1%.

It marked the highest level for the jobless rate since October 2021.

"Temperatures might be hot around the country, but there’s no summer heatwave for the job market," said Becky Frankiewicz, president of ManPowerGroup North America. "With across-the-board cooling, we have lost most of the gains we saw from the first quarter of the year."

The report also showed modest revisions. Job gains for June were revised down by a total of 27,000 jobs to 179,000, the government said, while May's gain also came in slightly lower at 216,000 jobs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.