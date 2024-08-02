Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Oil
Published | Updated

Chevron relocating headquarters from California to Texas

Chevron said it 'expects all corporate functions to migrate to Houston over the next five years'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 1

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Oil giant Chevron is moving its headquarters to Texas from California, the latest company to exit the Golden State.

The energy company on Friday announced its planned corporate relocation to Houston from San Ramon, where it has long been based.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The company expects all corporate functions to migrate to Houston over the next five years," Chevron said. "Positions in support of the company’s California operations will remain in San Ramon."

Chevron gas station

A Chevron gas station in Los Angeles, California.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The headquarters relocation will become official Jan. 1. However, CEO Mike Wirth and Vice Chairman Mark Nelson will make the move to Texas ahead of that to "co-locate with other senior leaders and enable better collaboration and engagement with executives, employees, and business partners," according to the company.

Chevron Corp.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated Chevron's decision to relocate.

"Texas is your true home," he posted on X. "Drill baby drill."

The company also released its second-quarter earnings and announced the retirements of three executives.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 