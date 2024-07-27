Stocks rally on Fed hopes, Delta’s nightmare and Paris Olympics kick off
The Federal Reserve will announce any decision on interest rates July 31
Stocks soar on hopes of a September rate cut as inflation data rolls in
White House 2024 heats up as Trump-Harris race emerges
Bitcoin nears $70,000 as crypto could play a role on the campaign trail
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Capitol Hill; Trump clarifies stand on EVs
Delta's CrowdStrike nightmare
Another retailer calls its quits
Prince William's fat salary disclosed
The business of the Paris Olympics
INVESTORS CELEBRATE: Another measure of inflation showed that prices may be easing for millions of Americans, raising the chances of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve soon…continue reading here. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tacked on over 650 points Friday as stocks rallied in tandem…more on the markets.
VIDEO: What to expect at next week's Federal Reserve meeting.
WHITE HOUSE RUN: The 2024 election is heating up as investors await likely Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' VP pick …more on the White House 2024 race.
CRYPTO PROPONENT?: Meanwhile, former President Trump is the keynote speaker at a marquee Bitcoin conference…continue reading here. This as Bitcoin nears the $70,000 level.
LIVE PRICES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCIES: HERE
VIDEO: Trump could make some strategic moves in the world of cryptocurrencies.
THE ETF REPORT: NEED-TO-KNOW INSIGHTS
ELON ON CAPITOL HILL: The Tesla CEO made an unexpected appearance on Capitol Hill this week after an invitation from one of the world's most powerful leaders continue reading here.
VIDEO: Trump talks about his stand on electric vehicles.
NIGHTMARE: The collapse of tech firm CrowdStrike crippled many, but it was Delta Air Lines that bore the brunt with about a week of issues that snarled travel and stranded travelers. What happened? …continue reading here.
RIP: Another retailer is calling it quits, adding to the growing list of shops folding across the U.S.…continue reading here. More on latest retail headlines.
VIDEO: How to navigate investing in retail stocks.
PARIS OLYMPICS: The Olympics are big business, but will Paris actually win when it comes to making money on the Games?…continue reading here.
VIDEO: Airbnb CEO hits Paris.
