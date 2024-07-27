Trump to deliver keynote at world's largest bitcoin conference

Former President and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at the world's largest cryptocurrency conference.

Trump will speak at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday as he seeks to make cryptocurrency a wedge issue between himself and Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic rival.

Cryptocurrency traders hope that the former president's keynote speech will help move Bitcoin more into the mainstream.

Trump was once a major skeptic of the cryptocurrency industry, saying in 2019, "We have only one real currency in the USA, and it is stronger than ever. It is called the United States Dollar!"

But his campaign has embraced the concept in recent years as libertarian-minded financial technology advocates have pitched crypto as an avenue of decentralizing wealth.

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, brings his own crypto street cred to the presidential race.

Since being elected to the Senate in 2022, he's introduced and voted in favor of pro-crypto legislation, is a holder of the number one digital currency, Bitcoin, and has been a staunch critic of Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Genlser’s regulatory crackdown on digital assets.

Trump’s advisor on crypto, former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — who is reportedly being considered for a position in Trump’s cabinet — will also be speaking at the event. It’s unclear if Vance will make an appearance.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke to the conference on Friday.

Trump's participation in the conference has already materially benefited Bitcoin holders as the digital token's price has risen approximately 4%.

A single Bitcoin is currently worth just under $68,000, though that price fluctuates day-to-day.

