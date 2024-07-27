Expand / Collapse search
Trump to deliver keynote at world's largest bitcoin conference

Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, have positioned themselves as a pro-crypto ticket

Pomp Investments Investor Anthony Pompliano previews the world's largest Bitcoin conference in Nashville on 'Making Money.' video

Trump could endorse Bitcoin as a national strategic reserve asset: Anthony Pompliano

Pomp Investments Investor Anthony Pompliano previews the world's largest Bitcoin conference in Nashville on 'Making Money.'

Former President and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at the world's largest cryptocurrency conference. 

Trump will speak at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday as he seeks to make cryptocurrency a wedge issue between himself and Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic rival.

Cryptocurrency traders hope that the former president's keynote speech will help move Bitcoin more into the mainstream.

PRO-CRYPTO PAC LAUNCHES AHEAD OF TRUMP VISIT TO BITCOIN CONFERENCE

Bitcoin conference

Production workers set up teleprompters and a podium ahead of a keynote speech at the Bitcoin 2024 conference at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump was once a major skeptic of the cryptocurrency industry, saying in 2019, "We have only one real currency in the USA, and it is stronger than ever. It is called the United States Dollar!"

But his campaign has embraced the concept in recent years as libertarian-minded financial technology advocates have pitched crypto as an avenue of decentralizing wealth.

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, brings his own crypto street cred to the presidential race. 

TRUMP BECAME COUNTRY'S ‘FIRST CRYPTO PRESIDENT’ DURING HIS FIRST YEAR IN OFFICE, FORMER CFTC REGULATOR SAYS

Trump bitcoin conference

A staff member carries a standee of former President Donald Trump in the convention area of the Bitcoin 2024 conference. The conference, which is aimed at bitcoin enthusiasts, features multiple vendor and entertainment spaces and seminars by celebrit (Jon Cherry/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Since being elected to the Senate in 2022, he's introduced and voted in favor of pro-crypto legislation, is a holder of the number one digital currency, Bitcoin, and has been a staunch critic of Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Genlser’s regulatory crackdown on digital assets.

Trump’s advisor on crypto, former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — who is reportedly being considered for a position in Trump’s cabinet — will also be speaking at the event. It’s unclear if Vance will make an appearance.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke to the conference on Friday.

Bitcoin conference

A person records on their phone while Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gives a keynote speech during the Bitcoin 2024 conference. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump's participation in the conference has already materially benefited Bitcoin holders as the digital token's price has risen approximately 4%. 

A single Bitcoin is currently worth just under $68,000, though that price fluctuates day-to-day.

Fox Business's Eleanor Terrett contributed to this report.