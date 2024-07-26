Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Inflation
Published

Inflation measure closely watched by the Fed rises 2.5% in June

Fed's key inflation gauge rises in line with expectations

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for July 25

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

An inflation measure closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased slightly in June, even as high prices continued to weigh on millions of Americans.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index showed that consumer prices rose 0.1% from the previous month, according to the Labor Department. On an annual basis, prices climbed 2.5% – down slightly from the 2.6% reading recorded the previous month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.