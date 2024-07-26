Inflation measure closely watched by the Fed rises 2.5% in June

An inflation measure closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased slightly in June, even as high prices continued to weigh on millions of Americans.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index showed that consumer prices rose 0.1% from the previous month, according to the Labor Department. On an annual basis, prices climbed 2.5% – down slightly from the 2.6% reading recorded the previous month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.