Elon Musk says Benjamin Netanyahu invited him to US Capitol speech

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk was spotted Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address a joint meeting of Congress for the first time since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel ignited a war in the Middle East.

Kelly Phares, a senior Capitol Hill producer for Fox News, caught up with Musk and asked him why he was there.

Musk's appearance at the Capitol comes as he has been increasingly vocal about his support for former President Trump's presidential campaign ahead of this fall's election – an endorsement he made public after the failed assassination attempt on Trump earlier this month.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk planned to donate $45 million per month to America PAC, a pro-Trump super PAC that was launched with financial support from a group of business executives.

Musk pushed back on those reports this week, telling a conservative commentator, "I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level and the key values of the PAC are supporting a meritocracy and individual freedom."

"Republicans are mostly, but not entirely, on the side of merit and freedom," he added.

Musk went on to tell Jordan Peterson that while America PAC will support Trump, it is not intended to be "hyperpartisan" and plans to "promote the principles that made America great in the first place."

"I wouldn't say that I'm, for example, MAGA, or Make America Great Again. I think America is great. I'm more M-A-G, Make America Greater," Musk explained.

He also said that he does not follow any "cult of personality" around Trump but that he believes the former president displayed "great courage" after surviving the assassination attempt and that the U.S. needs a "change in administration."

Musk's appearance at the Capitol attracted the attention of Bret Baier – host of Fox News' "Special Report" – whose team extended an invitation to Musk to appear on the program while he is in Washington, D.C.

Musk told reporters at the Capitol that he plans to attend Netanyahu's speech to Congress.

Musk traveled to Israel in November in the wake of a controversy he sparked after appearing to endorse an antisemitic post on X. Musk pushed back against accusations of antisemitism , saying that "nothing could be further from the truth."

During Musk's trip to Israel last year, he traveled with Netanyahu to Kibbutz Kfar Gaza, an Israeli community bordering Gaza that was hit hard by Hamas' attack that killed more than 1,100 people.

The two also held a live chat on X and discussed topics including artificial intelligence, a subject Musk also held meetings with Israeli tech executives about during his trip.

Netanyahu's address is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. It will be his fourth time addressing Congress , which will break the record held by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

FOX Business' Landon Mion contributed to this report.