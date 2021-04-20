Stocks slip as traders digest Johnson & Johnson, IBM earnings, $30B Kansas City Southern deal
Canadian National offered $325 per share for Kansas City Southern
U.S. equity markets were lower Tuesday as investors assessed a mega-deal in the rail industry and sifted through a slew of earnings reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122 points, or 0.36%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were weaker by 0.22% and 0.04%, respectively.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|33979.45
|-98.18
|-0.29%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4152.6
|-10.66
|-0.26%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13881.843484
|-32.92
|-0.24%
In stocks, Canadian National Railway offered $30 billion for Kansas City Southern, a 21% premium to an agreement reached last month with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The offer, if accepted, will pay Kansas City Southern shareholders $325, including $200 a share in cash and 1.059 Canadian National shares for each Kansas City Southern share they own.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|KSU
|KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
|293.93
|+37.67
|+14.70%
In earnings, Dow component Johnson & Johnson reported $100 million in sales from its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that was last week put on hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration due to blood clotting concerns. Both earnings and revenue topped Wall Street estimates.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|163.21
|+0.57
|+0.35%
Fellow Dow member Proctor & Gamble Co. beat on both the top and bottom lines amid strong demand for its cleaning products. The company plans to raise prices by mid-to-high single-digit percentages for some products beginning in September.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PG
|PROCTER & GAMBLE CO.
|134.48
|-2.49
|-1.82%
|IBM
|INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP.
|137.90
|+4.97
|+3.74%
Rounding out Dow earnings, International Business Machine Corp. topped estimates as its cloud-computing unit fueled the strongest quarterly sales growth in over two years and insurer Travelers Companies Inc. exceeded expectations despite winter storms causing casualty losses to more than double from a year ago.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|UAL
|UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS
|52.39
|-2.60
|-4.73%
Elsewhere, United Airlines Holdings Inc. posted a larger-than-expected adjusted net loss of $2.4 billion as the company grappled with higher jet fuel prices and reduced demand caused by COVID-19. The airline expects EBITDA to turn positive later this year despite international travel demand remaining 70% below 2019 levels.
Netflix Inc. will report its quarterly results after the closing bell.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 17 cents to $63.55 per barrel and gold slid $3.10 to $1,767.50 an ounce.
Overseas markets were mostly lower.
France’s CAC 40 paced the decline in Europe, trading down 1.32%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX 30 were weaker by 1.07% and 0.81%, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 1.97%, China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.13% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ticked up 0.1%.