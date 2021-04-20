Stocks slip as traders digest Johnson & Johnson, IBM earnings, $30B Kansas City Southern deal

U.S. equity markets were lower Tuesday as investors assessed a mega-deal in the rail industry and sifted through a slew of earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122 points, or 0.36%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were weaker by 0.22% and 0.04%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33979.45 -98.18 -0.29% SP500 S&P 500 4152.6 -10.66 -0.26% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13881.843484 -32.92 -0.24%

In stocks, Canadian National Railway offered $30 billion for Kansas City Southern, a 21% premium to an agreement reached last month with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The offer, if accepted, will pay Kansas City Southern shareholders $325, including $200 a share in cash and 1.059 Canadian National shares for each Kansas City Southern share they own.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KSU KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 293.93 +37.67 +14.70%

THE RECORD STOCK MARKET IS SHOWING SIGNS OF CRACKING

In earnings, Dow component Johnson & Johnson reported $100 million in sales from its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that was last week put on hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration due to blood clotting concerns. Both earnings and revenue topped Wall Street estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 163.21 +0.57 +0.35%

Fellow Dow member Proctor & Gamble Co. beat on both the top and bottom lines amid strong demand for its cleaning products. The company plans to raise prices by mid-to-high single-digit percentages for some products beginning in September.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PG PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. 134.48 -2.49 -1.82% IBM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. 137.90 +4.97 +3.74%

Rounding out Dow earnings, International Business Machine Corp. topped estimates as its cloud-computing unit fueled the strongest quarterly sales growth in over two years and insurer Travelers Companies Inc. exceeded expectations despite winter storms causing casualty losses to more than double from a year ago.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS 52.39 -2.60 -4.73%

Elsewhere, United Airlines Holdings Inc. posted a larger-than-expected adjusted net loss of $2.4 billion as the company grappled with higher jet fuel prices and reduced demand caused by COVID-19. The airline expects EBITDA to turn positive later this year despite international travel demand remaining 70% below 2019 levels.

Netflix Inc. will report its quarterly results after the closing bell.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 17 cents to $63.55 per barrel and gold slid $3.10 to $1,767.50 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly lower.

France’s CAC 40 paced the decline in Europe, trading down 1.32%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX 30 were weaker by 1.07% and 0.81%, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 1.97%, China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.13% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ticked up 0.1%.