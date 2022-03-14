Stocks rise as oil and gold retreat

U.S. stocks moved higher as the trading week begins as commodity prices eased off recent highs and investors look ahead to the Federal Reserve's likely rate hike on Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 32944.19 -229.88 -0.69% SP500 S&P 500 4204.31 -55.21 -1.30% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12843.808072 -286.15 -2.18%

This comes after all three indexes finished the week in the red after Friday's selloff driven by uncertainty over Russia and Ukraine.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to keep negotiating with Russia as Russian forces bombarded a military training base near the Polish border, killing nine and wounding dozens of people. Talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire failed again over the weekend.

OIL PRICES FALL IN EARLY ASIAN TRADING MONDAY

U.S. crude prices retreated to $104 per barrel, while Brent, the global benchmark, traded around $108. Gold also slipped below the $2,000 level.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 76.40 +2.34 +3.16% BNO UNITED STS BRENT OIL FD LP UNIT 31.13 +0.71 +2.33% GLD SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC 185.09 -1.31 -0.70%

GOLD APPEAL LESSENED AS WAR IN UKRAINE DRAGS ON

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve is holding its policy meeting this week. "Markets are bracing for two diametrically opposed forces, which will obfuscate the picture," Mizuho Bank said in a commentary. "One is geo-political uncertainty that may leash fresh convulsions of ‘risk off' and the other, a hawkish Fed that is poised to hike" interest rates by at least 0.25 percentage points.

In stocks, Lockheed Martin shares moved higher after Reuters reported Germany will buy its F-35 fighter jets.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. 439.04 -5.32 -1.20%

Shares of Ford and General Motors slipped after Jeffries lowered price targets, citing headwinds including supply chain issues, inflation and European exposure as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 16.04 -0.29 -1.78% GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 41.51 -0.34 -0.81%

Chinese shares have also come under selling pressure due to the threat of de-listings of major Chinese companies on U.S. stock exchanges. A report in the state-run newspaper Economic Daily said Monday that regulators are negotiating to resolve a dispute over auditing rules.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD. 86.70 -6.19 -6.66% DIDI DIDI GLOBAL INC 1.89 -1.49 -44.08% NIO NIO INC. (CHINA) 16.07 -1.70 -9.57% JD JD.COM INC. 47.99 -4.53 -8.63%

TEXAS DRILLER PRODUCES US OIL INDUSTRY 'MIRACLE'

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin hovered around the $38,000 level.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.