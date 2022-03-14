Markets trending higher, oil, gold lower as Ukraine fighting intensifies

US stocks higher hours before opening bell on Wall Street

U.S. stocks were trending higher early Monday morning as oil took a downward turn.

All three indexes finished the week in the red after Friday's selloff.

The Dow industrials closed down about 2% for the week last week. It was the fifth consecutive weekly loss. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 2.9% and 3.5%, respectively, for the week, capping the fourth weekly loss in the past five weeks for both indexes.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 1.3% to 4,204.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7% to 32,944.19, while the Nasdaq composite index gave up 2.2% to 12,843.81. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slipped 1.6% to 1,979.67.