Stellantis launches EV charging business

Netherlands-based Stellantis is jumping into the EV charging industry with the launch of a new business called Free2move, the company announced on Tuesday.

The manufacturer of Jeep, Dodge and Peugeot said the new venture would provide EV charging infrastructure for homes, businesses and the public. Stellantis also said the charging hardware, software and support services were now available in North America and would ultimately grow into Europe.

Free2move Charge was designed to meet electric vehicle customer needs at home, at work or on the go, the company said in a statement.

"As the pace of mainstream EV adoption accelerates, our customers need us to be more than just a mobility provider," Ricardo Stamatti said, Stellantis senior vice president of charging and energy.

"We are taking the lead in establishing a dedicated business unit that will support our bold electrification strategy and act as a natural extension of our iconic brands," he added. "Free2move Charge is the first product rolling out, exemplifying our purpose of delivering performance, value, sustainability and electrified mobility freedom for all."

Last week, Rivian Automotive and Tesla inked a deal for access to the Elon Musk-run company’s Supercharger network for EVs.

Rivian, which is based in Irvine, California, said that access to Tesla’s network will initially come through adapters for its EVs. Those adapters will roll out "as early as spring 2024," according to the electric vehicle maker.

That will be followed by the implementation of North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports "as standard" in new cars from its current range of EVs commencing in 2025, Rivian said in a press release. The company’s next platform, R2, is currently expected to take place in 2026, and it indicated Tuesday it will have the ports too.

Earlier in June, General Motors identified 2025 as the year it intended to add the NACS design into its EVs as it unveiled its own Supercharger network agreement with Tesla. That is the same year Ford is targeting to kick off the incorporation of Tesla’s NACS.

