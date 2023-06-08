GM to use Tesla's charging network for EVs

General Motors announced Thursday it has reached an agreement with Tesla to adopt the electric vehicle giant's charging standards and gain access to its Supercharger network nationwide as part of the carmaker's effort to expand charging access to customers.

GM said its EV customers will be able to start using Tesla Supercharger stations starting early next year with the use of an adapter plug, giving them access to 12,000-plus chargers.

Then, in 2025, GM will start integrating Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) connecter design in GM's EV vehicles so customers can plug into a Supercharger without needing an adapter.

"Our vision of the all-electric future means producing millions of world-class EVs across categories and price points, while creating an ecosystem that will accelerate mass EV adoption," GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.

"This collaboration is a key part of our strategy and an important next step in quickly expanding access to fast chargers for our customers," Barra added. "Not only will it help make the transition to electric vehicles more seamless for our customers, but it could help move the industry toward a single North American charging standard."

GM's deal with Tesla comes two weeks after rival automaker Ford made the same move. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the time that he was open to other car companies following Ford's lead.