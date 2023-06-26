Expand / Collapse search
Tesla

Goldman Sachs slaps Tesla with another downgrade

‘EV maker stock could drop 10-20% before investors come back,’ analyst

The Future Fund managing partner Gary Black discusses whether Tesla's 2023 stock rally will last on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Still bullish on Tesla despite Barclays downgrade: Gary Black

Despite a recent winning streak spanning 13 consecutive sessions on Wall Street and a $240 billion boost to the company’s valuation, Goldman Sachs just handed Tesla its fourth share downgrade of the month.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 241.05 -15.55 -6.06%

Last week, Morgan Stanley and Barclays analysts cut the Elon Musk-run company stock to equal weight.

Despite the analysts' reductions, Tesla’s price target was moved to $248 per share from $185, showing an increase in earnings-per-share estimates and a higher target multiple.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Dietmar Woidke, Minister President of the State of Brandenburg, and Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, from left, attend the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)

ELON MUSK SAYS TESLA WILL BE IN INDIA ‘AS SOON AS HUMANLY POSSIBLE’

Goldman Sachs said the bank remains positive about Tesla’s long-term growth potential and competitive positioning, while the 108% rally since Jan. 1, reflects Goldman’s bullish stance. 

"Goldman's downgrade of Tesla joins a growing group of analysts that are ready to lock in some profit as the consumer weakens and the pricing market gets more difficult," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda, told FOX Business. 

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday there are concerns about how drivers interact with Tesla's Autopilot feature, which he emphasized does not act as a replacement for paying attention behind the wheel. video

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg says 'there is a real concern' with Tesla's Autopilot feature

"Tesla has experienced a robust rally, and it might be hard to deliver on current valuations," he continued. "Tesla could see a 10-20% drop before investors want to pile back in."

FED, SEC PROBING GOLDMAN SACHS’ ROLE IN SVB’S FINAL DAYS

Goldman Sachs pinned the bulk of the downgrade on valuation, while also highlighting the difficult pricing environment for new EV vehicles.

Tesla

According to analysts, the pricing issue for EVs will hurt Tesla’s non-GAAP gross margin in 2023.

Goldman said it remains positive about EV adoption and identified the bulk of investing opportunities among suppliers with a higher capability of making the shift to EVs and electrification.

A Tesla car charges

A Tesla charges at a Supercharger station in Santa Monica, California,on Jan. 13, 2023. (Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The analyst’s new price aim for Tesla suggests a 3% downside risk when compared to Friday’s closing price.

HYUNDAI MULLS JOINING TESLA EV CHARGING STANDARD

Direxion’s Ed Egilinsky said despite Tesla’s year-to-date increase, "the 14-day Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has been hovering around an overbought level throughout June."

"There is opportunity to take a short-term bearish view for traders believing the stock is currently overbought or if they're looking to hedge against their existing gains in the stock," he said. 

Over the last month, Tesla shares are up roughly 26%.

