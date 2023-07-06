Safety administration wants answers from Tesla on autopilot probe

U.S. regulators from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have asked Tesla for updated responses in their ongoing probe into the EV maker’s Autopilot system.

The NHTSA sent a letter on July 3, demanding answers by July 19, on questions involving the design, engineering, analysis, modification, production, testing, assessment and evaluation of Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system.

The letter contained requests asking Tesla to list how many subject vehicles were manufactured for sale, lease or operation in the U.S. by model and year, furnish cumulative and separate mileage totals by vehicle model, and by model year versus calendar year and quarter, and to update its September 2022 response to the NHTSA’s August 2022 information request on how the Autopilot works.

The investigation covers 830,000 Tesla vehicles and follows a dozen crashes where Tesla vehicles hit stopped emergency vehicles.

The U.S. safety regulator is also assessing if Tesla vehicles effectively engage drivers using Autopilot.

In early June, the EV manufacturer was forced to recall 137 Tesla Model Ys over issues with the steering wheel fastener.

In May, a class-action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco after Tesla owners claimed software updates killed their EV battery life cutting driving range by up to 20% while forcing some owners to replace their batteries at a cost of $15,000.

Despite the string of product recalls, GM and Ford recently announced they would use Tesla's North American Charging Standard, while the company’s valuation jumped $240 billion amid 13 consecutive winning days on Wall Street in June.

