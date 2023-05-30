Expand / Collapse search
Investigation into Tesla's passenger play comes to an end

Tesla made unavailable 'Passenger Play' in 2021

A lengthy investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into a gaming feature Tesla had in some vehicles just recently came to an end. 

The probe, first opened in late 2021, looked into whether the "Passenger Play" feature once available in some of Tesla’s electric cars had the possibility of posing a distraction to drivers, according to an NHTSA filing. Its closure on Friday took place nearly 1.5 years later.

FOX Business reached out to Tesla for comment.

TESLA'S ELON MUSK MEETS CHINA'S FOREIGN MINISTER, SAYS HE IS OPEN TO EXPANDING BUSINESS IN COUNTRY: OFFICIAL

In the document, the NHTSA indicated it had had "significant concerns" about drivers experiencing distraction "both with Passenger Play’s intended use by a passenger and its misuse" when the feature was still available. Those concerns had stemmed from data that Tesla had provided about the feature and that the NHTSA had subsequently analyzed. 

A Tesla logo

A Tesla corporate logo hangs on the front of their store in Santa Monica on April 10, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.  (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Tesla issued an update in late 2021, doing away with the feature that let some gaming happen on the front dashboard’s display while in transit from certain 2017-2022 Model 3, S, X and Ys, it said. 

The concerns it has were "resolved" by the move, according to the filing. However, the NHTSA also stated in the filing that the "closing of this investigation does not constitute a finding by NHTSA that no safety-related defect exists."

During the NHTSA’s investigation, Tesla had given it information in 2022 related to "Passenger Play" usage, according to the agency. 

TESLA OWNERS CAN SUE CLAIMING SOFTWARE UPDATE KILLED EV BATTERY LIFE

"Tesla’s IR [Information Request] response indicated that during its year of operating, Passenger Play was active during a small portion of overall vehicle trips logged in the subject vehicle fleet," the NHTSA noted at one point. "Of those trips, approximately a third logged Passenger Play use in motion with no passenger seat occupant identified by the front passenger seat occupant classification system."

There weren’t any crashes or complaints in connection to "Passenger Play" over the course of its availability that Tesla was aware of, according to the document.

The Tesla Inc. logo

The Tesla Inc. logo is seen on the grille of a Model X electric vehicle at the Moscow Tesla Club in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, July 20, 2018. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Tesla

A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model is seen outside a showroom in New York June 28, 2010.  (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The NHTSA also made clear in the filing that its decision to end the probe "does not foreclose the Agency from taking further action, if warranted, or the potential for a future finding that a safety-related defect exists through additional information the Agency may receive."

In early March, the Elon Musk-run Tesla revealed it had hit the production milestone of building its 4 millionth vehicle

TESLA RECALLS 1.1M CARS IN CHINA OVER SAFETY CONCERNS

Tesla’s production totalled almost 1.4 million cars last year. That included nearly 1.3 million Model 3 and Y electric vehicles, plus over 71,000 Model S and X, it said. 

In the company’s first quarter of 2023, it manufactured some 440,800 vehicles.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 201.16 +7.99 +4.14%