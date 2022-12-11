Rivian, Warner Bros. Discovery to join Nasdaq 100 in rebalancing

It is time to shuffle the lineup of the Nasdaq 100 as the annual rebalancing takes place at the end of the week.

Rivian Automotive Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will be joining the Index.

The index will adjust the tech-heavy composition for changes in market capitalization, according to Bloomberg.

Those companies will be art of a slew of changes that will take effect at the start of trading on Dec. 19.

CoStar Group, GlobalFoundries, Baker Hughes and Diamondback Energy Inc. will also be added to the index, according to the Nasdaq.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RIVN RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC. 27.29 -1.29 -4.51% WBD WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY INC. 11.09 +0.33 +3.07% CSGP COSTAR GROUP 80.70 -1.69 -2.05% GFS GLOBALFOUNDRIES 63.42 +1.00 +1.60% BKR BAKER HUGHES CO. 27.11 -0.97 -3.45% FANG DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC. 129.60 -3.28 -2.47%

The Nasdaq 100 is made up of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

It currently has 102 members.

Following the additions there will also be subtractions.

VeriSign,, Skyworks Solutions, Splunk,, Baidu., Match Group, DocuSign and NetEase will be removed.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VRSN VERISIGN INC. 197.67 +0.27 +0.14% SWKS SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC. 94.52 -0.65 -0.68% BIDU BAIDU INC. 119.99 -0.34 -0.28% SPLK SPLUNK INC. 87.54 +0.51 +0.59% MTCH MATCH GROUP INC. 43.58 -0.45 -1.02% DOCU DOCUSIGN INC. 49.16 +5.41 +12.37% NTSE WISDOMTREE TRUST EMERGING MKTS EFFICIENT COR 27.31 -0.20 -0.73%

Many large index funds that track the Nasdaq 100 must own all of its members’ shares.

And actively managed funds that are benchmarked against it have to buy the stocks.

The Nasdaq 100 is down 29% this year.