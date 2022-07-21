Amazon, Rivian start rolling out electric delivery vans

Rivian's electric delivery vehicles have started hitting the streets to deliver Amazon packages in more than a dozen cities across the U.S.

The e-commerce behemoth, which has a 20% stake in Rivian, struck the partnership with the electric vehicle startup in 2019 as part of its commitment to reach net-zero carbon across its operations by 2040.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 123.83 +1.06 +0.86% RIVN RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC. 33.63 +0.89 +2.72%

"Fighting the effects of climate change requires constant innovation and action, and Amazon is partnering with companies who share our passion for inventing new ways to minimize our impact on the environment," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement. "Rivian has been an excellent partner in that mission, and we’re excited to see our first custom electric delivery vehicles on the road."

Amazon has ordered a total of 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian, which will be delivered by 2030. By the end of 2022, Amazon and Rivian's electric delivery vans will hit the road in more than 100 cities. As of Thursday, Rivian vehicles are making deliveries in cities including Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle and St. Louis.

USPS TO INCREASE SIZE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE FLEET

The vehicles, which are being made at Rivian’s factory in Illinois, have 360-degree visibility, sensor detection, highway and traffic assist technology, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and collision warnings.

Image 1 of 3

Each vehicle has a display monitor that enables seamless access to routing, navigation, driver support and more.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Amazon has been testing deliveries with Rivian's preproduction vehicles since 2021, delivering over 430,000 packages and accumulating over 90,000 miles.

It has also added thousands of charging stations at its delivery stations nationwide and will continue to invest in building out its infrastructure to support the electric delivery fleet.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % STLA STELLANTIS NV 12.88 +0.07 +0.59%

In addition to Rivian, Amazon has previously announced a partnership with Stellantis to help electrify its delivery fleet.