Electric

Rivian shares ride eighth straight day of gains

Noted analyst credits EV maker’s long-term business model

Rivian shares are riding out the week on a high note following analyst upgrades and product expansion to Europe through a partnership with Amazon.

The stock is on its longest winning streak since September 2022 and is on track for a 48% rise and the best eight-day stretch on record. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
RIVN RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC. 24.63 +3.01 +13.92%

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives echoed his outperform rating and raised his share-price target to $30 from $25 Friday, saying the 20% jump in price target reflects the EV maker turning to its long-term business model.

"Demand remains firm for the company’s unique EV model lineup while production appears to now be on the road to success as seen with stronger deliveries," Ives wrote.

Rivian Amazon van

Close-up of an Amazon delivery truck manufactured by Rivian (Rivian)

Shares of Rivian have gained over 34% this year. 

Rivian

Earlier this week, Rivian’s largest stakeholder, Amazon, announced it was taking the auto company’s technology to Europe. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 129.78 +1.42 +1.11%

"We’re thrilled to see the EDV [electric delivery vans] rolling out in Germany today," Rivian VP of Strategy Dagan Mishoulam said.

Rivians CEO

RJ Scaringe, Rivian's 35-year-old CEO, introduces his company's R1T all-electric pickup and all-electric R1S SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show Nov. 27, 2018. (REUTERS/Mike Blake / Reuters Photos)

"This vehicle was designed in conjunction with our partners at Amazon and not only puts driver convenience and safety first but also the environment," he added. "We’ve had incredible feedback from drivers in the U.S., and we're excited to start international expansion in Germany."

Over 300 electric last-mile delivery vans will be on the streets of Munich, Berlin and Düsseldorf in the coming weeks. Last year, Amazon announced plans to invest over $1 billion to electrify its European transportation network. More than 45 million packages have been delivered in Germany.

Rivian facility

A Rivian Automotive sign outside the electric truck maker's factory in Plymouth, Mich., July 15, 2022. (REUTERS/Kevin Krolicki/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Amazon said it will build a fleet of 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian by 2030.

The tech company has been testing deliveries with Rivian preproduction vehicles in Europe since 2022, allowing the EV builder to improve the vehicle’s performance, safety and durability in various climates and geographies.