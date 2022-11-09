Amazon's Rivian electric vans now making deliveries in 100 cities

Amazon is electrifying the holiday season.

Not with lights, but with its growing fleet of Rivian electric delivery vans (EDVs).

Amazon, which is a major investor in Rivian, now has more than 1,000 EDVs in operation in more than 100 U.S. cities.

The announcement comes ahead of Rivian's third-quarter earnings, which are scheduled to be released after the bell on Wednesday.

RIVIAN ANNOUNCES MAJOR RECALL OF VEHICLES

"We’re always excited for the holiday season, but making deliveries to customers across the country with our new zero-emission vehicles for the first time makes this year unique," Udit Madan, vice president of Amazon Transportation said in a press release.

Amazon has delivered over 5 million packages with the vans since they began rolling out in earnest earlier this year in California. New cities being added to the list include New York, Boston and Las Vegas.

The online marketplace has committed to buying 100,000 of the vans by 2030.

"Fleet electrification is essential to reaching the world’s zero-emissions goal," Jiten Behl, chief growth officer at Rivian said.

"So, to see our ramp up in production supporting Amazon’s rollout in cities across the country is amazing. Not just for the environment, but also for our teams working hard to get tens of thousands of EDVs on the road. They continue to be motivated by our combined mission and the great feedback about the vehicle’s performance and quality."

GEORGIA STATE COURT REJECT'S INCENTIVE PLAN FOR RIVIAN $5-BILLION PLANT

Rivian's production ramp-up for the EDV and its own R1T and R1S electric pickup and SUV has been hampered by the ongoing semiconductor shortage and supply chain issues affecting the automotive industry.

A total of 14,317 vehicles were built through September, but the company is aiming to reach 25,000 by the end of the year, about half what it was originally targeting when production began last year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Rivian is expected to show quarterly revenue of $551.573 million and a loss of $1.82 earnings per share, according to Refinitiv estimates based on a basket of Wall Street analysts.

Reuters contributed to this report