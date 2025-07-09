Popular Ritz snack pulled from shelves nationwide over dangerous peanut allergy mislabeling

Mondelez Global is recalling some cartons of Ritz cracker sandwiches over erroneous labeling that could put people allergic to peanuts at risk.

The recall, announced Tuesday, centers on eight-pack, 20-pack and 40-pack cartons of Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwiches and 20-pack cartons of Ritz cracker sandwich variety packs, according to a recall notice published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The individual packs within the recalled cartons may say that they are "Cheese variety" on their packaging when they are supposed to be labeled "Peanut Butter variety."

Mondelez said the recalled eight-count cartons of Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwiches have best-by dates of Nov. 1 to 9 of this year, while the best-by dates for the 20-count and 40-count are Nov. 1 to 9 of this year and Jan. 2 to 22 of next year. For the recalled 20-count variety packs, the best-by dates are Nov. 2 to 9 of this year.

The FDA notice included the UPCs of the recalled cartons.

Mondelez learned that the "film packaging rolls used to package individually wrapped products containing peanut butter may contain defects due to a supplier error," which prompted the recall, the company said in the notice.

The outer cartons that the now-recalled Ritz cracker sandwiches come in "are correctly labeled and provide an allergen advisory statement" about the presence of peanuts, per the notice.

Sales of the recalled cartons occurred nationwide.

Mondelez said in the notice that it initiated the recall "as a precaution." The company is taking "corrective action" to make sure the labeling error doesn’t happen again, it said.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product," the notice said.

Those with a peanut allergy or sensitivity should throw out the recalled snacks, per the notice. Mondelez has not received any reports of injury or illness from the labeling mistake.

The recall does not impact any other types of Ritz or Mondelez products, including cartons of Ritz peanut butter cracker sandwiches and Ritz-filled cracker sandwich variety packs with best-by dates that fall outside the ones recalled, the FDA recall announcement noted.

Corporate parent Mondelez International counts BelVita, Chips Ahoy, Oreo, Triscuit, Wheat Thins and other brands among its portfolio, in addition to Ritz.

The snacking giant’s market capitalization hovered around $86.3 billion as of Wednesday.