Costco issues urgent recall notices for tires, air conditioners and power banks

Several items sold at Costco have recently been recalled.

The popular warehouse retailer has posted notices about recalls of some Bridgestone tires, window air conditioner units and power banks on its website.

Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations said in the customer recall notice published on Costco’s website that a lack of a required Department of Transportation certification symbol had prompted certain Bridgestone Blizzak 6 tires in the size "235/40R19" with the identification numbers "1VR100W122224, 1VR100W122324, or 1VR100W122424" to be recalled.

"While the tires fully comply with the performance standards of FMVSS 139, the Department of Transportation has found that tires missing the required DOT symbol may be used in inappropriate applications, increasing the risk of a crash," the company said.

The tires, produced during a nearly three-week timespan in June of last year, were sold "as replacement equipment only," according to the notice.

Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations said it would provide replacement tires at no cost to affected customers at company-owned stores or authorized dealers and retailers. It will also mount and balance them for free.

Meanwhile, a separate June 27 recall notice addressed to Costco members said supplier Midea America Corp. had issued a recall for some U and U+ Window Air Conditioners, citing a risk of mold growth.

Costco members may have purchased a Danby 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Window Air Conditioner subject to that recall between June 10, 2021, and Feb. 2, 2022, through Costco’s website, per the notice. The model number of the affected air conditioners sold at Costco was "DAC080B6IWDB-6."

"Pooled water in the air conditioners can fail to drain quickly enough, which can lead to mold growth," it said.

To address the issue, Midea is providing impacted customers with a repair kit or a refund that it said will be "based on the purchase data or date of manufacture."

Costco members can also take their recalled Danby window air conditioner units back to the warehouse retailer, where they can get all their money back.

The broader Midea recall affected about 1.7 million units of varying brand names and sizes that were sold in the U.S. at a number of different physical retailers and online, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Another recall affecting Costco customers involved the Model A1257 "Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W)," a recall notice published by the retailer showed.

"Earlier this year, Anker enhanced its quality assurance to identify potential issues earlier in the production cycle," Anker explained in the notice. "As part of this process, we also conducted a review of previously launched power bank batches. These improvements helped us detect a potential issue involving lithium-ion battery cells from a single vendor."

Affected consumers can receive a replacement power bank from Anker. In the meantime, they should not use the recalled power banks, according to the company.

They will need to provide a photo of their recalled power bank that includes certain information and confirm safe disposal of the product in order to obtain it, the notice said.

Because the recalled power banks contain a lithium-ion battery, they cannot be thrown away normally. They must be disposed of at a "certified facility that accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries," Anker said on its website.

FOX Business reached out to Costco for comment about the recalls.

The popular warehouse retailer has over 620 locations across the U.S., with around 280 other stores in other countries.

Costco executives said in late May that the company expects to reach 914 warehouses globally by the end of fiscal 2025.

The company has generated nearly $185.5 billion in net sales over the first three quarters of the year. Its net income over the same period has been about $5.5 billion.