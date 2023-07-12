Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lottery

Powerball jackpot climbs to $750M, 6th largest in history

Powerball has not had a lucky winner since April, swelling the prize to $750 million

close
Powerball winner video

What should the Powerball winner do to protect their money?

Powerball winner

The Powerball lottery jackpot swelled to $750 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing, the sixth-largest drawing in history after months of no winners.

The cash portion, if there is one lucky winner, $378.8 million after taxes, according to Powerball officials. 

The winning numbers were 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and a Powerball of 20.

Powerball

The current jackpot, which is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, has been growing since mid-April after a $252.6 million prize was won in Ohio.  ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

If somebody wins Wednesday night jackpot, the lucky winner has the option to either collect their winnings in annual installments or receive a lump sum cash payment of $378.8 million before taxes, according to Powerball. 

If a winner opts for the annuity, they would receive an initial payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

MEGA MILLIONS SOARS TO $500 MILLION, AFTER 3 MONTHS OF NO WINNERS

The last Powerball jackpot was won on April 19 when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a prize worth $252.6 million.

In November 2022, a single ticket sold in California won the largest Powerball jackpot on record, worth $2.04 billion, after matching all six numbers. 

A Powerball and Mega Millions lottery

A Powerball and Mega Millions lottery advertisement is displayed at a convenience store on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date

  1. $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022
  2. $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016
  3. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019
  4. $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017
  5. $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023
  6. $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021
  7. $725 million (est.) – July 12, 2023
  8. $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021
  9. $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018
  10. $632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022

IOWA FARMER WINS $390K LOTTERY PRIZE HOURS AFTER PROPOSING TO GIRLFRIEND: ‘READY FOR THE NEXT PARTS OF LIFE’

The Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot is displayed on the Jackpot app on July 12, 2023 in New York City.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.