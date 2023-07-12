Powerball jackpot climbs to $750M, 6th largest in history

The Powerball lottery jackpot swelled to $750 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing, the sixth-largest drawing in history after months of no winners.

The cash portion, if there is one lucky winner, $378.8 million after taxes, according to Powerball officials.

The winning numbers were 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and a Powerball of 20.

If somebody wins Wednesday night jackpot, the lucky winner has the option to either collect their winnings in annual installments or receive a lump sum cash payment of $378.8 million before taxes, according to Powerball.

If a winner opts for the annuity, they would receive an initial payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on April 19 when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a prize worth $252.6 million .

In November 2022, a single ticket sold in California won the largest Powerball jackpot on record, worth $2.04 billion, after matching all six numbers.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 $725 million (est.) – July 12, 2023 $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 $632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

