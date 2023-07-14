Expand / Collapse search
Lottery

Mega Millions jumps to $560 million, 7th-largest prize in game history

Tips for lottery players video

Lottery winner’s tips to increase your Powerball odds

Tips for lottery players

After no one across the nation hit Tuesday’s $500 million prize, Friday's jackpot jumped to an astounding $560 million.

The prize is the seventh-largest in game history, according to Mega Millions, and the cash value is estimated to be $281.1 million.

The numbers drawn Friday night were 10-24-48-51- 66 with a Mega ball of 15. The multiplier was 2X.

A Powerball and Mega Millions lottery

A Powerball and Mega Millions lottery advertisement is displayed at a convenience store on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

If no one wins this round, the next drawing will be on Tuesday, July 18 at 11 p.m. ET.

While no one won Tuesday's draw, three second-prize tickets matching five numbers were sold. 

POWERBALL JACKPOT CLIMBS AGAIN AFTER NO WINNER IN WEDNESDAY'S $750M DRAWING

Tickets bought in South Dakota and Wisconsin are valued at $1 million each, and one purchased in California is valued at $365,095.

A person plays the Mega millions lottery

A person plays the Mega Million's lottery at a gas station as giant Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow more than $1B combined, in Trona, California, United States on July 11, 2023.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The last Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold on April 14, matching all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or $256.9 million cash.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

MEGA MILLIONS SOARS TO $500 MILLION, AFTER 3 MONTHS OF NO WINNERS

List of the 2023 Mega Millions' jackpot wins:

  • $1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.
  • $20 million — Jan. 17; New York.
  • $31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.
  • $31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.
  • $483 million — April 14; New York.
  • $20 million — April 18; New York.
A Powerball and Mega Millions lottery advertisement on a storefront

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: A Powerball and Mega Millions lottery advertisement is displayed at a convenience store on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.