Mega Millions jumps to $560 million, 7th-largest prize in game history

After no one across the nation hit Tuesday’s $500 million prize, Friday's jackpot jumped to an astounding $560 million.

The prize is the seventh-largest in game history, according to Mega Millions, and the cash value is estimated to be $281.1 million.

The numbers drawn Friday night were 10-24-48-51- 66 with a Mega ball of 15. The multiplier was 2X.

If no one wins this round, the next drawing will be on Tuesday, July 18 at 11 p.m. ET.

While no one won Tuesday's draw, three second-prize tickets matching five numbers were sold.

Tickets bought in South Dakota and Wisconsin are valued at $1 million each, and one purchased in California is valued at $365,095.

The last Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold on April 14, matching all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or $256.9 million cash.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

List of the 2023 Mega Millions' jackpot wins:

$1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.

$20 million — Jan. 17; New York.

$31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.

$31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.

$483 million — April 14; New York.

$20 million — April 18; New York.

