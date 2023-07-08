Powerball jackpot grows to $629.1 million, 10th. largest in history

The Powerball lottery jackpot grew to more than half a billion dollars Saturday after no one claimed the prize week after week.

A fortunate player could end up taking home $629.1 million in Saturday’s drawing, with a cash option of $310.6 million.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 24-07-32-23-43 with a red Powerball number of 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

There have been 33 consecutive drawings without a lucky winner.

The hefty jackpot continued to rise after no ticket matched the winning six numbers during Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on April 19 when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a prize worth $252.6 million .

In November 2022, a single ticket sold in California won the largest Powerball jackpot on record, worth $2.04 billion, after matching all six numbers.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 $747 Million (est.) – Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

