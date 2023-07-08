Expand / Collapse search
Powerball jackpot grows to $629.1 million, 10th. largest in history

The Powerball lottery jackpot grew to more than half a billion dollars Saturday after no one claimed the prize week after week.

A fortunate player could end up taking home $629.1 million in Saturday’s drawing, with a cash option of $310.6 million.

powerball ticket

A pile of Washington state Powerball lottery tickets. Tickets cost $2 and are sold in several states throughout the United States for a cash prize. (iStock / iStock)

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 24-07-32-23-43 with a red Powerball number of 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

There have been 33 consecutive drawings without a lucky winner.

WINNING NUMBERS RELEASED FOR $546 M POWERBALL JACKPOT

The hefty jackpot continued to rise after no ticket matched the winning six numbers during Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on April 19 when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a prize worth $252.6 million.

A woman checks her Powerball lottery tickets

A woman checks her Powerball lottery tickets at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States on November 7, 2022. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In November 2022, a single ticket sold in California won the largest Powerball jackpot on record, worth $2.04 billion, after matching all six numbers. 

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT SWELLS TO $480 MILLION AFTER NO TICKET MATCHED ALL SIX NUMBERS IN FRIDAY'S DRAWING

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date: 

  1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022
  2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016
  3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019
  4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017
  5. $747 Million (est.) – Feb. 6, 2023
  6. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021
  7. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021
  8. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018
  9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022
  10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013
The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.6 billion

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest jackpot ever.  (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.