Winning numbers released for $546 M Powerball jackpot

The Powerball has grown to $546 million after months of no winners

The numbers are in for the Wednesday, July 5, Powerball lottery jackpot worth an estimated $546 million, with a cash option of $282.0 million.

The winning numbers, drawn Wednesday, July 5, were 17, 24, 48, 62, 68; the Powerball was 23. The Power Play, a bonus multiplier for some ticket holders in other states, was 2X.

People lined up to play Powerball lottery

People lined up to play Powerball lottery at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States on November 7, 2022.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

There was no grand prize winner in Monday’s Powerball drawing after a winning ticket didn’t match all six numbers, forcing the jackpot to roll over. The estimated $546 million jackpot Wednesday would be worth $282 million in cash if taken in a lump sum, according to a press release from Powerball

The last Powerball jackpot was won on April 19 when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a prize worth $252.6 million.

Powerball numbers

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $546 million jackpot Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

If a player wins the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize of an estimated $546 million, or a lump sum payment of $282 million.

If no one wins Wednesday's jackpot, the next drawing will be Saturday, July 8. If someone draws the lucky numbers, Saturday’s drawing will reset to $20 million.

Scratch-off games for sale in Maryland

Scratch-off games for sale with PowerBall tickets at Best Beer, Wine and Deli in Gaithersburg, Maryland. (Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.