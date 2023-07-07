Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot swells to $480 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing

The cash option for the Tuesday, July 11 drawing is now up to an estimated $240.7 million

close
FOX Business' Madison Alworth explains how the Federal Reserve influences the Mega Millions jackpot on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

How Fed interest rates are affecting the Mega Millions jackpot

FOX Business' Madison Alworth explains how the Federal Reserve influences the Mega Millions jackpot on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

The Mega Millions' jackpot swelled to an estimated $480 million Saturday after no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing.

The cash option is now at $240.7 million. 

The next drawing will be Tuesday, July 11.

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 8, 10, 17, 55, 66, and the Mega Ball was 3. The Megaplier was 3X.

IOWA WOMAN WINS LOTTERY 22 YEARS AFTER TORNADO DESTROYS HOME: ‘NEVER BEEN MATERIAL PEOPLE’

Mega Millions lottery ticket

"Mega Millions" lottery tickets are pictured on a counter at a ticket sales shop in Manhattan in New York City, Jan. 10, 2023.  (Reuters/Mike Segar / Reuters Photos)

There was also no grand prize winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing after a winning ticket didn’t match all six numbers, forcing the jackpot to roll over. 

The estimated $450 million jackpot Friday would be worth $225.6 million in cash if taken in a lump sum, according to Mega Millions.

A cashier at a store hands a Mega Million lottery ticket to a player

A cashier at a store hands a Mega Million lottery ticket to a person who plays in Burlingame, California, United States on December 23, 2022.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

WOMAN HITS LOTTERY FOR THIRD TIME WITH $2M SCRATCH-OFF WIN, AND SHE'S NOT PLANNING TO STOP: 'HAVING FUN'

Here is the list of 2023 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

  • $1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.
  • $20 million — Jan. 17; New York.
  • $31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.
  • $31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.
  • $483 million — April 14; New York.
  • $20 million — April 18; New York.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.