Mega Millions jackpot swells to $480 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing

The Mega Millions' jackpot swelled to an estimated $480 million Saturday after no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing.

The cash option is now at $240.7 million.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, July 11.

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 8, 10, 17, 55, 66, and the Mega Ball was 3. The Megaplier was 3X.

There was also no grand prize winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing after a winning ticket didn’t match all six numbers, forcing the jackpot to roll over.

The estimated $450 million jackpot Friday would be worth $225.6 million in cash if taken in a lump sum, according to Mega Millions.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Here is the list of 2023 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

$1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.

$20 million — Jan. 17; New York.

$31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.

$31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.

$483 million — April 14; New York.

$20 million — April 18; New York.

