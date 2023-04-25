Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

PepsiCo hikes prices, consumer demand steady for drinks, snacks

Beverage, snack giant lifts full-year guidance after strong start to 2023

close
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Executive Chairman Joel Marcus joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the fragile commercial real estate market. video

Regional banks will cause a ‘tsunami’ of economic trouble in commercial real estate: Joel Marcus

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Executive Chairman Joel Marcus joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the fragile commercial real estate market.

PepsiCo's first-quarter earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations after the beverage and snack company raised prices to compensate for ongoing inflationary pressures.

Global consumer goods companies have raised prices to battle sky-rocketing costs of everything from aluminum cans to labor and shipping since the supply-chain disruptions during the pandemic and aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, the Frito-Lay maker also plans to raise prices in some regions, in stark contrast to its decision earlier this year to hit a pause.

Pepsi’s average prices rose 16% in the first quarter, while organic volumes slipped 2%.

"We do not expect commodity prices to decrease for us, only the rate of inflation will get a little bit lighter during the course of the year," Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston told Reuters.

PEPSICO TO USE OVER 700 EVS FOR FRITO-LAY DELIVERIES BY YEAR'S END

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share on $17.85 billion in sales for the quarter ending March 25, after analysts predicted earnings of $1.38 a share on sales of $17.24 billion. 

This time last year, the company reported earnings of $1.29 a share on sales of $16.2 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
PEP PEPSICO INC. 185.50 +0.09 +0.05%

"Given our strong start to the year, we now expect our full-year 2023 organic revenue to increase 8% and core constant currency EPS to increase 9%," PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement.

BUD LIGHT RIVALS STEALING SALES AFTER DYLAN MULVANEY CONTROVERSY

"We will continue to invest in our people, brands, supply chain, go-to-market systems, and digitization initiatives to build competitive advantages and win in the marketplace," he added. 

Doritos PepsiCo

PepsiCo Doritos brand chips for sale at a Dollar General department store in Simpsonville, Kentucky, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Dollar General Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 26.  (Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

PepsiCo now expects full-year earnings of $7.27 per share, up from a previous forecast of $7.20, and slightly above the FactSet consensus of $7.26. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP 

Reuters contributed to this report