Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Beer

Bud Light rivals stealing sales after Dylan Mulvaney controversy

Coors Light, Miller Lite pull in as much as Bud Light loses over latest week

close
Former Levi’s brand president Jennifer Sey discusses Budweiser’s patriotic ad release after Dylan Mulvaney partnership controversy on 'The Bottom Line.’ video

Is Bud Light’s brand damage reversible?

Former Levi’s brand president Jennifer Sey discusses Budweiser’s patriotic ad release after Dylan Mulvaney partnership controversy on 'The Bottom Line.’

Amid ongoing consumer backlash to the Dylan Mulvaney marketing campaign, Bud Light’s dollar share for the latest week lost almost the same amount as competitors like Miller Lite and Coors Light gained, according to a report from Beer Business Daily.

Dylan Mulvaney

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 13: Dylan Mulvaney attends her Day 365 Live! at The Rainbow Room on March 13, 2023 in New York City.  ((Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Data compiled for the week showed Coors Light and Miller Lite’s dollar share went up 3.5% and 3.1% respectively, suggesting Bud Light’s losses in dollar share resulted directly from consumer recoil rather than a lapse in beer demand, the report continued. 

BUD LIGHT MARKETING VP TAKES LEAVE OF ABSENCE IN WAKE OF DYLAN MULVANEY BACKLASH: REPORT

Over the same period, Coors Light cases went up 10.6% and Miller Lite jumped 11.5%.

Beer taps Bud Light

Beer taps in Georgetown bar, Washington D.C. (Tim Graham/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Bud Light cases have fallen 6.7% year-to-date, 10.7% for the week ending on April 8, and more than 21% for the week ending on April 15.

FLORIDA SEAFOOD CHAIN ‘DISGUSTED’ BY DYLAN MULVANEY BUD LIGHT CAMPAIGN

Over the weekend, Bud Light marketing vice president Alissa Heinerscheid took a leave of absence and is being replaced by Budweiser global marketing vice president Todd Allen, AdAge reports.

Origin Advocacy consultants Sean McLean and Emily Lynch have also been brought on to advise "general policy regarding the alcohol-beverage industry," according to lobbying disclosure reports filed to the U.S. Senate on April 1.

BUD LIGHT LOST MOST SALES IN DEMOCRAT-LED STATES: HARRY SCHUHMACHER

As the backlash unfolds, some restaurant chains have come out vocally against the Bud Light, Dylan Mulvaney marketing campaign, while the company's Twitter account has been largely silent, tweeting just twice in April with the latest coming 10 days ago on April 14.

Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, has recently been accused of discriminatory practices related to a program aimed at providing opportunities to minorities and women.

America First Legal, a conservative legal group set up by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, has since filed a federal civil rights complaint against the brewing company with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

BUD LIGHT BACKLASH COULD HIT BEER SUPPLIERS 

On April 17, Beer Business Daily publisher Harry Schuhmacher told FOX Business Bud Light suffered the worst sales in blue states, due to the campaign not hitting with the younger generation of beer drinkers. 

FOX Business reporter contributed to this article. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP 