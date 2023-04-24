Bud Light rivals stealing sales after Dylan Mulvaney controversy

Amid ongoing consumer backlash to the Dylan Mulvaney marketing campaign, Bud Light’s dollar share for the latest week lost almost the same amount as competitors like Miller Lite and Coors Light gained, according to a report from Beer Business Daily.

Data compiled for the week showed Coors Light and Miller Lite’s dollar share went up 3.5% and 3.1% respectively, suggesting Bud Light’s losses in dollar share resulted directly from consumer recoil rather than a lapse in beer demand, the report continued.

Over the same period, Coors Light cases went up 10.6% and Miller Lite jumped 11.5%.

Meanwhile, Bud Light cases have fallen 6.7% year-to-date, 10.7% for the week ending on April 8, and more than 21% for the week ending on April 15.

Over the weekend, Bud Light marketing vice president Alissa Heinerscheid took a leave of absence and is being replaced by Budweiser global marketing vice president Todd Allen, AdAge reports.

Origin Advocacy consultants Sean McLean and Emily Lynch have also been brought on to advise "general policy regarding the alcohol-beverage industry," according to lobbying disclosure reports filed to the U.S. Senate on April 1.

As the backlash unfolds, some restaurant chains have come out vocally against the Bud Light, Dylan Mulvaney marketing campaign, while the company's Twitter account has been largely silent, tweeting just twice in April with the latest coming 10 days ago on April 14.

Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, has recently been accused of discriminatory practices related to a program aimed at providing opportunities to minorities and women.

America First Legal, a conservative legal group set up by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, has since filed a federal civil rights complaint against the brewing company with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

On April 17, Beer Business Daily publisher Harry Schuhmacher told FOX Business Bud Light suffered the worst sales in blue states, due to the campaign not hitting with the younger generation of beer drinkers.

FOX Business reporter Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this article.