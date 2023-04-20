PepsiCo to use over 700 EVs for Frito-Lay deliveries by year's end

Frito-Lay will dispatch over 700 electric vehicles (EVs) for deliveries this year in the U.S., according to a press release Thursday from parent company PepsiCo.

Frito-Lay linked the move to PepsiCo Positive, an initiative that has sustainability goals related to agriculture, supply chains and ingredients.

"As a collective of America’s most beloved brands, we have the unique opportunity to create a real impact by boldly innovating the way food is grown, made and shared," PepsiCo Foods North America CEO Steven Williams said in the press release.

Frito-Lay projected about 7,000 fewer metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions with the EV use.

"At Frito-Lay we recognize that the power of partnerships with entities, companies and third parties is key to achieve this goal," Frito-Lay told FOX Business. "The over 700 electric delivery vehicles that were announced today include partnerships with Ford, BYD, Peterbilt, and others."

The brand has previously taken steps to make its fleet and operations more sustainable.

At its Modesto, California, plant, Frito-Lay added renewable energy storage, BYD electric yard tractors, Tesla Semis and Peterbilt electric box trucks, according to a January press release. In the previous year, a 40-truck fleet consisting of Ford eTransits for the Dallas-Fort Worth area was unveiled.

Several years ago, PepsiCo placed an order seeking 100 Tesla Semi trucks. The company received three dozen of them at the beginning of December, according to a page of PepsiCo’s website.

Frito-Lay counts Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Sun Chips and others among its brands.