Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Microsoft

Microsoft-Activision restructured $69B deal pleases British regulators

Deal will give Microsoft control of video games like Call of Duty and Candy Crush

close
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick discusses the Federal Trade Commission's attempt to stymie his merger agreement with Microsoft on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Microsoft-Activision deal is about encouraging competition: Bobby Kotick

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick discusses the Federal Trade Commission's attempt to stymie his merger agreement with Microsoft on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard cleared another hurdle in completing their $69 billion tie-up.

British regulators with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Friday said the move "opens the door" to the biggest-ever gaming deal getting done,

"The sale of Activision’s cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft substantially addresses previous concerns and opens the door to the deal being cleared" the CMA said in communication shared on X, formally Twitter. 

In August, the Call of Duty and Candy Crush maker agreed to sell its streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment for Activision's existing PC and console games and any new games released by Activision in the next 15 years.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. 93.92 +1.57 +1.70%
MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 319.02 -0.51 -0.16%

MICROSOFT REVISES ACTIVISION DEAL TO GET UK APPROVAL

Video game

Candy Crush Saga logo displayed on a phone screen and Candy Crush website displayed in the background is seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland, on Jan. 23, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last month, after Microsoft restructured their purchase plan of the video game company, the two companies extended their merger deadline to Oct. 18.

Microsoft

FTC LOSES CASE TO BLOCK MICROSOFT ACTIVISION $69B DEAL

Call of Duty

Copies of Call of Duty: Ghosts are displayed during a launch event for the highly anticipated video game at a GameStop Corp. store on Nov. 4, 2013 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images / Getty Images)

FTC ARGUES WHY MICROSOFT'S DEAL TO BUY ACTIVISION SHOULD BE BLOCKED

Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company was "encouraged by this positive development in the CMA's review process."

"We presented solutions that we believe fully address the CMA's remaining concerns related to cloud game streaming, and we will continue to work toward earning approval to close prior to the October 18 deadline," he said. 

While the European Union okayed the deal in May after hearing Microsoft's commitments to license Activision's games to other platforms, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission remains opposed to the deal but has failed in its attempts to stop it.

close
Constellation Research founder R. 'Ray' Wang discusses the fight over the future of A.I. between Google and Microsoft on 'Varney & Co.' video

Google is surpassing Microsoft in AI: R. 'Ray' Wang

Constellation Research founder R. 'Ray' Wang discusses the fight over the future of A.I. between Google and Microsoft on 'Varney & Co.'

Reuters contributed to this report. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS