Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset.

Mega Millions nears $1 billion at $940 million

The estimated cash value is now $472.4 million

How Fed interest rates are affecting the Mega Millions jackpot

FOX Business' Madison Alworth explains how the Federal Reserve influences the Mega Millions jackpot on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

The Mega Millions' lottery jackpot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night.

If there is a grand-prize winner in Friday's drawing, that player can choose to receive the $940 million jackpot in installments or a lump-sum cash payment of $472.4 million, Mega Millions said

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 52, 28, 5, 63, and 10 with a Mega ball of 18. The Megaplier was 5X.

The jackpot, which is on the verge of hitting $1 billion, is now the fifth-largest Mega Millions prize to date.

The $940 million prize follows a $1.08 billion Powerball prize won by a player July 19 in Los Angeles. California lottery officials haven’t announced a winner for that jackpot, the sixth-largest in U.S. history.

The largest U.S. jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize won in November 2022.

The last time a massive Mega Millions jackpot was claimed was on April 14, when a winning ticket in New York matched all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or a lump-sum prize of $256.9 million.

The jackpot was won again a few days later on April 18 for $20 million and has continued to rise since then.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions jackpot wins in 2023:

  • $1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.
  • $20 million — Jan. 17; New York.
  • $31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.
  • $31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.
  • $483 million — April 14; New York.
  • $20 million — April 18; New York.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 per play and an additional dollar for the Megaplier option. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.