Mega Millions hits astounding $820M, 8th largest jackpot in game's history

The estimated cash value is now $422 million

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11) video

California convenience store owner presented with $1M check after selling willing Powerball ticket

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11)

The Mega Millions jackpot prize now sits at an estimated $820 million after no players claimed to match all numbers since April.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 3, 5, 6, 44 and 61 with a Mega ball of 25. The multiplier was 4X.

If there is a winner, that player can choose to receive the $820 million jackpot in installments or a lump-sum payment of $422 million, Mega Millions said.

The massive jackpot is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize and follows after a lucky winner won the Powerball lottery last week for over a billion dollars.

Mega Million lottery

The Mega Millions' jackpot has risen to an estimated $820 million and would be the eighth-largest in the games' history.  (John Smith/VIEWpress / Getty Images)

No one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Friday, July 21, drawing, so the jackpot climbed a whopping $100 million to $820 million.

Mega Millions cards

A display holds Mega Million lottery ticket wagering cards at Ted's State Line Mobil station, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Methuen, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa / AP Newsroom)

The last Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold on April 14, matching all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or a lump-sum prize of $256.9 million. The jackpot has continued to rise since then.

POWERBALL PLAYER IN CALIFORNIA HITS $1.08 BILLION JACKPOT, LARGEST EVER

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

A person plays the Mega millions lottery

A person plays the Mega Millions lottery at a gas station in Trona, California, United States on July 11, 2023.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Mega Millions jackpot wins in 2023:

  • $1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.
  • $20 million — Jan. 17; New York.
  • $31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.
  • $31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.
  • $483 million — April 14; New York.
  • $20 million — April 18; New York.

