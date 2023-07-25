Mega Millions hits astounding $820M, 8th largest jackpot in game's history

The Mega Millions jackpot prize now sits at an estimated $820 million after no players claimed to match all numbers since April.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 3, 5, 6, 44 and 61 with a Mega ball of 25. The multiplier was 4X.

If there is a winner, that player can choose to receive the $820 million jackpot in installments or a lump-sum payment of $422 million, Mega Millions said.

The massive jackpot is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize and follows after a lucky winner won the Powerball lottery last week for over a billion dollars.

No one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Friday, July 21, drawing, so the jackpot climbed a whopping $100 million to $820 million.

The last Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold on April 14, matching all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or a lump-sum prize of $256.9 million. The jackpot has continued to rise since then.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Mega Millions jackpot wins in 2023:

$1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.

$20 million — Jan. 17; New York.

$31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.

$31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.

$483 million — April 14; New York.

$20 million — April 18; New York.

