Powerball jackpot hit $1 billion, third largest ever

Powerball’s jackpot prize is now $1 billion, the third-highest ever, after Monday's drawing saw no one claim the lottery’s top prize .

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $516.8 million.

The winning numbers were 7, 13, 10, 24 and 11. The Powerball was 24. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

"This has turned into a historic jackpot run; this is only the third time in Powerball’s 31-year history that a jackpot has reached the billion-dollar threshold," Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director, said in a Powerball press release.

The Powerball jackpot has been steadily growing in the 38 drawings that have taken place since April when a $2.05 billion jackpot went to someone in California .

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t been hit since mid-April when a ticket sold in Ohio matched the winning numbers for a $252.6 million prize.

Only two other previous Powerball jackpots have topped the current one in terms of size, the lottery said.

Powerball gave out its largest-ever grand prize in 2022, with the jackpot coming in at a value of $2.04 billion. In 2016, someone won the second-largest jackpot at $1.586 billion, according to the lottery.

The 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $875 Million (est.) – July 15, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

A lucky Powerball ticket bringing someone its massive windfall could potentially come as soon as Wednesday evening during the lottery’s planned drawing at 11 p.m. EST.

Mega Millions, meanwhile, has now gone 26 drawings without a ticket landing someone the grand prize.

A winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot was most recently drawn on two separate occasions in April. The one on April 14 brought an estimated $483 million haul , while the other four days later was $20 million, the lottery said.

Nearly $2 billion is up for grabs between the $1 billion Powerball jackpot and the $720 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states , the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.

