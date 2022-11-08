Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lottery

Winning Powerball ticket for $2.04 billion jackpot sold in California

Powerball grand prize has estimated cash value of $997.6 million

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 8

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in California for the record $2.04 billion grand prize, according to lottery officials.

Only one ticket matched all six numbers to claim the top prize. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with the Powerball of 10.

The grand prize has an estimated cash value of $997.6 million.

One ticket sold in Florida won the Power Play Match for a cash value of $2 million. Twenty-two other tickets sold across the country won the Powerball Match for $1 million prizes.

POWERBALL DRAWING FOR $1.9 BILLION JACKPOT DELAYED DUE TO SECURITY PROTOCOL ISSUES

Lottery tickets

Lottery tickets are pictured as the Powerball lottery jackpot hits $1 billion in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 31, 2022.  (REUTERS/Hannah Beier / Reuters Photos)

Monday evening's Powerball drawing was delayed for nearly 10 hours until Tuesday morning because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. 

The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay.

powerball ticket

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with the Powerball of 10. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic / AP Newsroom)

No one has matched all five white numbers plus the red Powerball in 40-straight drawings. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The last grand prize-winner matched all six numbers in Pennsylvania on Aug. 3, taking home the $206.9 million jackpot.

powerball jackpot

The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but the prize was increased to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic / AP Newsroom)

The jackpot won on Tuesday was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticket holders in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.