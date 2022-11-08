Winning Powerball ticket for $2.04 billion jackpot sold in California

A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in California for the record $2.04 billion grand prize, according to lottery officials.

Only one ticket matched all six numbers to claim the top prize. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with the Powerball of 10.

The grand prize has an estimated cash value of $997.6 million.

One ticket sold in Florida won the Power Play Match for a cash value of $2 million. Twenty-two other tickets sold across the country won the Powerball Match for $1 million prizes.

POWERBALL DRAWING FOR $1.9 BILLION JACKPOT DELAYED DUE TO SECURITY PROTOCOL ISSUES

Monday evening's Powerball drawing was delayed for nearly 10 hours until Tuesday morning because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.

The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay.

No one has matched all five white numbers plus the red Powerball in 40-straight drawings.

The last grand prize-winner matched all six numbers in Pennsylvania on Aug. 3, taking home the $206.9 million jackpot.

The jackpot won on Tuesday was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticket holders in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.