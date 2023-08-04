Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $1.35B
The Mega Millions jackpot would be 2nd-largest prize in game's history
The Mega Millions jackpot is a whopping $1.35 billion for Friday's drawing and is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot and the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
The jackpot comes with a cash option of $659.5 million.
The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 45, 30, 52, 56, and 11 with a Mega ball of 20. The Megaplier was 2X.
Friday's drawing is the 31st. run without a winner. The last winner on April 18 for $20 million.
No one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Tuesday, Aug. 1, $1.10 billion jackpots
POWERBALL PLAYER IN CALIFORNIA HITS $1.08 BILLION JACKPOT, LARGEST EVER
Last month, one winning ticket was sold at a mini-market in downtown Los Angeles for Powerball's $1.08 billion jackpot. After it was determined there was a winner, officials said it might take months for the ticket holder or holders to be identified publicly.
The largest U.S. jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize won in November 2022.
MEGA MILLIONS NOW AT $1.05 BILLION AFTER NO WINNER FRIDAY
Mega Millions jackpot wins in 2023:
- $1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.
- $20 million — Jan. 17; New York.
- $31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.
- $31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.
- $483 million — April 14; New York.
- $20 million — April 18; New York.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.