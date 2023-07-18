Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million, seventh largest

The Mega Millions' jackpot has continued to grow to $640 million after there were no winners in the Friday night drawing.

The prize is the seventh-largest in game history, according to Mega Millions, and the cash value is estimated to be $328.5 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 19, 22, 31, 37 and 54 with a Mega ball of 18. The multiplier was 4x.

If a player wins Tuesday's jackpot, it would be the second-largest Mega Millions' jackpot won this year.

In January, a Maine player won a $1.338 billion Mega Millions Jackpot.

MEGA MILLIONS SOARS TO $500 MILLION, AFTER 3 MONTHS OF NO WINNERS

The last Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold on April 14, matching all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or $256.9 million cash.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

List of the 2023 Mega Millions' jackpot wins:

$1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.

$20 million — Jan. 17; New York.

$31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.

$31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.

$483 million — April 14; New York.

$20 million — April 18; New York.

