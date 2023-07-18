Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million, seventh largest

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at a staggering $640 million

The Mega Millions' jackpot has continued to grow to $640 million after there were no winners in the Friday night drawing. 

The prize is the seventh-largest in game history, according to Mega Millions, and the cash value is estimated to be $328.5 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 19, 22, 31, 37 and 54 with a Mega ball of 18. The multiplier was 4x.

Mega Millions lottery tickets are seen in New York City

A man holds Mega Millions' lottery tickets on July 29, 2022, in New York City. (John Smith/VIEWpress / Getty Images)

If a player wins Tuesday's jackpot, it would be the second-largest Mega Millions' jackpot won this year

In January, a Maine player won a $1.338 billion Mega Millions Jackpot.

The last Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold on April 14, matching all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or $256.9 million cash.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Mega Millions' tickets

"Mega Millions" lottery tickets are pictured on a counter. The prize soared to $640 million for Tuesday, July 18. (Reuters/Mike Segar / Reuters Photos)

List of the 2023 Mega Millions' jackpot wins:

  • $1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.
  • $20 million — Jan. 17; New York.
  • $31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.
  • $31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.
  • $483 million — April 14; New York.
  • $20 million — April 18; New York.

