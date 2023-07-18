Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million, seventh largest
The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at a staggering $640 million
The Mega Millions' jackpot has continued to grow to $640 million after there were no winners in the Friday night drawing.
The prize is the seventh-largest in game history, according to Mega Millions, and the cash value is estimated to be $328.5 million.
The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 19, 22, 31, 37 and 54 with a Mega ball of 18. The multiplier was 4x.
If a player wins Tuesday's jackpot, it would be the second-largest Mega Millions' jackpot won this year.
In January, a Maine player won a $1.338 billion Mega Millions Jackpot.
The last Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold on April 14, matching all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or $256.9 million cash.
The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
List of the 2023 Mega Millions' jackpot wins:
- $1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.
- $20 million — Jan. 17; New York.
- $31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.
- $31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.
- $483 million — April 14; New York.
- $20 million — April 18; New York.
